Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clive Palmer in Bundaberg.
Clive Palmer in Bundaberg.
Politics

Palmer channels Pauline with party change-up

Scott Sawyer
17th Dec 2019 12:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MINING magnate and human headline Clive Palmer is channelling his inner Pauline Hanson in a major shake-up to his political party.

The former Fairfax MP and Palmer Coolum Resort owner has applied to the Australian Electoral Commission to put his name front and centre of his high-profile political party.

Electoral commission ads were published on Friday in major mastheads around the nation revealing an application had been made to change the United Australia Party to the Clive Palmer's United Australia Party.

The party currently known as UAP would be abbreviated to Clive Palmer's UAP if the proposal was approved.

 

People are able to object to the proposed change under section 129 of the Electoral Act.

Objections have to be received by the commission by January 13 next year by email or post.

The billionaire and his United Australia Party were prominent in the May federal election, reportedly spending more than $60 million in an election ad blitz remembered for his vivid billboards.

The party ran candidates in all Lower House seats but failed to win a single one, winning just 3.4 per cent of the vote nationally.

But his ads attacking former Labor leader Bill Shorten were credited with playing a role in the outcome.

Mr Palmer told media at a post-election function that his party had "saved Australia from a trillion dollars of extra taxes and costs".

Clive Palmer in Cairns for the Titanic II dinner at the Pullman Cairns International. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Clive Palmer in Cairns for the Titanic II dinner at the Pullman Cairns International. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
clive palmer qld politics united australia party
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two in hospital after crash in CBD

        premium_icon Two in hospital after crash in CBD

        News A MAN in his 80s and a woman in her 60s were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in the CBD this morning.

        IN COURT: 66 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 66 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        Santos fined $13k for causing ‘enviornmental nuisance’

        premium_icon Santos fined $13k for causing ‘enviornmental nuisance’

        Environment Santos fined after complaint lodged on flaring.

        Man injured after falling through ship’s open hatch

        premium_icon Man injured after falling through ship’s open hatch

        News RACQ Capricorn Rescue airlifted the patient from a cargo ship at Gladstone...