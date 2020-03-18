Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Palm Island Aboriginal Shire Council. Pic Mark Calleja
Palm Island Aboriginal Shire Council. Pic Mark Calleja
Crime

Palm Island mayor and woman charged with fraud by CCC

by MADURA McCORMACK
18th Mar 2020 1:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Palm Island Mayor Alf Lacey and a 46-year-old Townsville woman have been charged by Queensland's peak corruption watchdog for alleged fraud exceeding $100,000.

The Crime and Corruption Commission on Wednesday confirmed it had charge a 52-year-old Palm Island councillor and a 46-year-old Townsville woman with one count each of allegedly committing a fraud exceeding $100,000.

The Bulletin can reveal Cr Lacey, who is not seeking re-election as Mayor at the March 28 election but is a council candidate, has also been charged with allegedly failing to maintain his register of interests, which is a requirement under the Local Government Act 2009.

They are due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court on April 7.

The CCC said they could not comment further because the matter is now before the court and the investigation remains ongoing.

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s favourite hairdresser

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s favourite hairdresser

        News The Observer asked its readers who was the region’s best hairdressers – and the response was overwhelming. Check out the finalists here.

        Main street blocked after car hits sign

        premium_icon Main street blocked after car hits sign

        News Part of Gladstone's main street was blocked this morning after a single-vehicle...

        IN COURT: 23 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        IN COURT: 23 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, March...

        YOUR GUIDE: Events cancelled due to virus concerns

        premium_icon YOUR GUIDE: Events cancelled due to virus concerns

        News Due to recent events, The Observer has compiled a list of events that have been...