Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paul and Jacqueline Fidrmuc were aboard the Diamond Princess when they were quarantined off Yokohama after a passenger tested positive to novel coronavirus.
Paul and Jacqueline Fidrmuc were aboard the Diamond Princess when they were quarantined off Yokohama after a passenger tested positive to novel coronavirus.
Health

Queensland man held in Japan for coronavirus testing

by Pete Martinelli
4th Mar 2020 7:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PALM Cove resident faces at least another week in a Japanese hospital after testing positive to Covid-19.

Paul and Jacqui Fidrmuc were aboard the Diamond Princess when they were quarantined off Yokohama after a passenger tested positive to novel coronavirus.

Mr Fidrmuc later also tested positive although Mrs Fidrmuc avoided contagion.

The couple were separated when Paul Fidrmuc was quarantined in a Japanese hospital and Jacqui was flown to Darwin with other passengers, including Kewarra Beach's Carolyn Gregg.

Mr Fidrmuc said he has not felt any symptoms despite testing positive.

"I don't have any and haven't for over three weeks which is the frustrating thing," Mr Fidrmuc said.

He faces another week in isolation before he can be retested.

"I have lost my sense of smell, a side effect from the virus, but not lost my taste or appetite which I believe has happened to some," Mr Fidrmuc said.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid19 health japan test

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wisdom from outgoing councillors as candidates confirmed

        premium_icon Wisdom from outgoing councillors as candidates confirmed

        News Councillors Peter Masters and PJ Sobhanian won’t recontest the election, and reminisced on some of the more memorable moments in the Gladstone chambers.

        Gladstone Ports freight investigation gets moving

        premium_icon Gladstone Ports freight investigation gets moving

        News Goondoon Street Bridge over Port Access Rd key to increasing trade.

        ‘Spectacular failure’ puts dad in jail

        premium_icon ‘Spectacular failure’ puts dad in jail

        Crime “If I get sent away to jail … I’m going to go backwards, I’m just going to turn to...

        'Exorbitant' fees threaten aged care living project

        premium_icon 'Exorbitant' fees threaten aged care living project

        News Uncertain future for plans to turn CBD hotel into aged care living.