Palace concern over ‘Sussex side’ leaks

Crunch talks between Prince Harry and senior royals have been put on hold because of constant leaks "from the Sussex side".

No "meaningful conversations" have taken place since the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral last week, The Sun reports.

Sources say aides still harbour deep misgivings about any future clear-the-air discussions with Harry.

They point to a flurry of articles in the US within hours of his return to California, and have become increasingly alarmed at the speed at which details of private family exchanges have emerged.

On Wednesday, US magazine People carried intimate details of a private phone call between Meghan, one-year-old son Archie and the Queen ahead of Prince Philip's funeral.

People has previously been seen as a favoured outlet for the Sussexes. In February 2019, five of Meghan's closest friends briefed it in depth about her life while claiming she had suffered "global bullying".

Meghan has always insisted she had no knowledge of her friends' decision to speak on her behalf.

Meanwhile Omid Scobie - who co-wrote Harry and Meghan's gushing biography, Finding Freedom - also spoke out soon after Harry's return to the US.

He said Meghan had spoken twice to the Queen.

Quoting "sources" close to Harry, Scobie said: "Saturday broke the ice for future conversations but outstanding issues have not been addressed at any great length.

"The family simply put their issues to one side to focus on what mattered."

Harry, 36, and William, 38, were pictured talking with William's wife Kate Middleton, 39, after the funeral. But reports are swirling that no progress has been made between the brothers.

Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton walking together after the funeral service for Prince Philip on Saturday. Picture: 7 NEWS

William was Harry's best man when he wed Meghan, 39, in 2018. Yet the pair have barely spoken for more than a year after the fallout over Megxit and the couple's claims during a bombshell interview with US chat show queen Oprah Winfrey.

Reports claimed Harry had met the Queen twice during his nine-day stay.

He spent five days in quarantine before Saturday's funeral, but flew back to LA on Tuesday, missing his grandmother's 95th birthday 24 hours later.

A black 4x4 took him from a private terminal to join Archie and pregnant Meghan at the $20 million family home in Montecito.

Harry is likely to return to the UK for the unveiling of a statue of his mother, Princess Diana, on July 1.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission

