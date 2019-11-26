Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Indian taxi driver enjoys dinner with a group of Pakistan players.
The Indian taxi driver enjoys dinner with a group of Pakistan players.
Cricket

Pakistan players reward taxi driver’s touching act

by Fox Sport staff writers
26th Nov 2019 11:20 AM

PAKISTAN may have gone down in the first Test against Australia, but some of the members of the team managed to win hearts with a kind gesture to an Indian taxi driver.

English commentator Alison Mitchell revealed to Mitchell Johnson on ABC Grandstand that five Pakistan players, including leg spinner Yasir Shah, and fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah had dinner with their taxi driver.

"A couple of days ago, the taxi driver was called to the Pakistan team hotel and picked up five of the Pakistan players," Mitchell said.

"They wanted to go to an Indian restaurant for a meal. He drove them to an Indian restaurant."

The taxi driver then refused to accept any payment when the Pakistan cricketers tried to cover the fare.

The players were so touched by the taxi driver's gesture that they invited him to have dinner with them.

 

 

More Stories

Show More
indian taxi driver naseem shah pakistan shaheen afridi yasir shah
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Training organisation recognised at national awards night

        premium_icon Training organisation recognised at national awards night

        News Although it didn’t win the award, it was a massive feat as the organisation was recognised as one of the top three in Australia for industry collaboration.

        • 26th Nov 2019 10:00 AM
        800+ parking fines dealt in crackdown on overstayers

        premium_icon 800+ parking fines dealt in crackdown on overstayers

        News MORE than 800 parking fines were dealt out in the past 12 months as Gladstone...

        QFES promises meeting with Captain Creek residents

        premium_icon QFES promises meeting with Captain Creek residents

        News Closure of rural fire service to be discussed with new commissioner.

        INVASION: New pest fish threatening barra numbers

        premium_icon INVASION: New pest fish threatening barra numbers

        Environment An aggressive and carnivorous pest that poses an extreme risk to native species has...