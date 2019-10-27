Pair tied up, mouths taped shut before being assaulted

Police at a crime scene at a business on Huxham Street in Raceview on Sunday morning.

Police at a crime scene at a business on Huxham Street in Raceview on Sunday morning. Rob Williams

A MAN and a woman were tied up and had their mouths taped shut before being seriously assaulted in a terrifying and traumatic incident over the weekend.

The 55-year-old man was taken to hospital with significant head injuries and the 39-year-old woman is assisting police in their investigation.

Between midnight and 3am on Saturday morning, several unknown offenders gained entry to a Huxam St, Raceview address and tied the pair up.

The man was then assaulted before they were taken to an address in Ripley and released.

The woman called for help and police attended the scene, where they located the man with serious injuries and he was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital for further treatment.

Crime scenes have been established in both Raceview and Ripley.

Ipswich Inspector Keith McDonald said it was not yet known whether the victims and offenders were known to each other.

The offenders had their faces covered.

"The victim that we've been able to speak to hasn't been able to give us fruitful information in relation to accurate descriptions of them," he said.

"Investigations are continuing in relation to what has occurred and the relationship between the offenders and the victims.

"Hopefully as we interview her further and discuss the matter with her further, we hope she gets over the trauma of what's occurred and her memory starts to come back.

"(The female victim) was assaulted but didn't suffer as significant injuries as what (the male victim did)."

Insp McDonald said the victims were "dumped" on Fischer Rd, Ripley.

"We're actively investigating the incident," he said.

"This is quite a traumatic incident for both the victims and as always we will get them in the end. We'll arrest the offenders."

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000.

Quote reference number QP1902108209.