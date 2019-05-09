Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A pair will face trial over the alleged sexual abuse of a girl.
A pair will face trial over the alleged sexual abuse of a girl. melnichuk_ira
Crime

Pair to face trial over alleged child sex abuse

Liana Turner
by
9th May 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 8:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people accused of a host of historic child abuse offences are expected to face trial in Lismore.

The man, 60, and woman, 53, appeared in person before Lismore Local Court when the allegations against them were mentioned on Tuesday.

They have been accused of abuse on a girl, then aged 13, in the East Lismore and Evans Head areas in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Solicitor Jim Fuggle, who was acting as an agent for Sydney-based Lamont Law and Kingston Fox Lawyers on behalf of the pair, told the court a case conference had been held on April 11 in relation to both accused.

"Both matters are to be committed for trial in the District Court in Lismore," he said.

The court heard three charges of having sexual intercourse with a person under 16 against each accused had been withdrawn.

The man is still facing 10 counts of the same charge and one count of maintaining an unlawful relationship with a child.

The woman remains charged with seven counts of having sexual intercourse with a person under 16 and one count of maintaining an unlawful relationship with a child.

The pair, who are now based in Queensland, are due to be arraigned before Lismore District Court on June 19.

More Stories

child sex abuse court crime lismore
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Flynn candidates talk airfares, sports fields and youth

    premium_icon Flynn candidates talk airfares, sports fields and youth

    News Candidates are asked a series of questions before the Federal Election on Saturday, May 18

    • 9th May 2019 12:00 PM
    Engineering alliance wants politicians to make a stand

    premium_icon Engineering alliance wants politicians to make a stand

    Politics 'These mining projects would generate more than 15,000 direct jobs'

    Calliope caravan park double murder case delayed

    premium_icon Calliope caravan park double murder case delayed

    News Police found two bodies at the caravan park.

    'A disgrace': Tensions rise over needed road repairs

    premium_icon 'A disgrace': Tensions rise over needed road repairs

    News Community members and government departments are at odds