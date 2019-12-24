Pair show signs at Masters

GOLF: Gladstone Golf Club young guns Declan Corke and Cody Anderson both missed the cut but will better for the experience after competing in the Greg Norman Junior Masters at Palmer Colonial and Palmer Gold Coast golf clubs.

Corke played in the 15-and-under boys’ category and showed good signs in the first three days.

He birdied the second hole on day one at Palmer Colonial before he repeated that dose on the fourth hole in days two and three on the Palmer Gold Coast course.

Corke was most consistent on the third day when he carded an impressive 75

It was Corke’s fifth campaign at the Greg Norman Junior Masters, while for Anderson, it was his first as a nine-year-old.

Anderson adjusted well after a difficult first two days in which he carded 114 and 107 at Palmer Colonial and Palmer Gold Coast courses respectively against older opponents.

He improved by nine shots on his final day to score 98.

It was a competition in which the top 40 per cent from each age division and two best nett scores had played in the final day of this four-day event.

Long Reef Golf Club’s Kai Nakatani took out the 15-and-under boys’ division while Harry Atkinson of the Kurri Kurri Golf Club won the 13-and-under boys’ class.

It was a solid championship for former Calliope and now Pelican Waters Golf Club player Blaike Perkins.

The 2017 Gary Player Most Improved Junior Trophy Award winner finished equal 11th in the 17-and-under boys’ category.

Perkins struck 10 birdies across the four days with his best scores being on days one and two with 70 and 73.

Meanwhile the Macdonald and Michel Lawyers 1770-Agnes Water Junior Summer Classic is on January 21-23.

There will be an 18-hole comp for divisions one and two, six and nine-hole formats. Call 0439767589 for more details.