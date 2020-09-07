Menu
Pair charged with murder after body found

by Chris Clarke
7th Sep 2020 7:49 PM
Two men have been charged with murder after a 48-year-old man was found dead in Brisbane's inner-west last week.

Police announced the charges late on Monday afternoon, with the two men in custody and expected to face court on Tuesday.

Police were initially called to a Waverley Rd address at Taringa about 3pm last Thursday, where the body of a man was found.

A crime scene was immediately established at the home, with Indooroopilly detectives assisted by the Homicide Investigation Unit.

Officers arrested two 33-year-old men on Monday in East Brisbane.

The pair have each been charged with one count of murder.

They were to be taken to the Brisbane watch house on Monday night and are due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates court Tuesday morning.

Investigations are continuing.

