Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Pair bailed as show worker fights for life

by Grace Mason
16th Jul 2019 10:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men accused of bashing a show worker at the Mareeba Rodeo Grounds have been told they can have no contact with each other while being released on bail.

Beenleigh man Riley Jack Davis, 26, and Hillcrest man Kyam Keith Broadby, 23, appeared in the Cairns Magistrates Court yesterday charged with grievous bodily harm.

Show worker and Ayr resident Nathaniel Walu, 35, is currently fighting for life in the Townsville Hospital with critical head injuries, five days after he was found unconscious at Kerribee Park.

The pair, who are also both show workers were granted bail by Magistrate Sandra Pearson yesterday on strict conditions including having no contact with each other and a 26-year-old female witness.

They have also been ordered to report weekly to the police and live at their respective residences - Mr Davis in Yatala and Mr Broadby in Launceston, Tasmania.

It is alleged there was an altercation at Kerribee Park last Wednesday night around midnight.

The Mareeba Show and rodeo was held over the weekend and workers had arrived there during the week to set up.

Mr Walu was allegedly assaulted and found unconscious at the rodeo grounds on Mareeba Dimbulah Road.

Police are continuing to call for witnesses to the alleged incident to come forward.

The two men's cases have been adjourned to the Mareeba Magistrates Court on September 2.

More Stories

assault attack bail editors picks mareeba rodeo grounds

Top Stories

    Truck driver to contest 'hazardous' high beams on Philip St

    premium_icon Truck driver to contest 'hazardous' high beams on Philip St

    News A Gladstone truck driver has front court to fight an allegation of the hazardous use of high beams on Philip St.

    CCTV footage captures bizarre Chemist Warehouse theft

    premium_icon CCTV footage captures bizarre Chemist Warehouse theft

    News Lawyer tells court her client is embarrassed

    Travelling tools on show at CNW Gladstone

    premium_icon Travelling tools on show at CNW Gladstone

    Business 'Everything you can ever think of is on this truck'