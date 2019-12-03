Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man remains bail refused on robbery and pursuit allegations.
A man remains bail refused on robbery and pursuit allegations.
Crime

Pair accused of machete threat, robbery and pursuit

Liana Turner
2nd Dec 2019 11:00 PM | Updated: 3rd Dec 2019 9:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CASINO pair accused of an incident involving threats with a machete, a robbery and police pursuit will return to court in the new year.

Trae Laurie, 24, and Tialah Fay McGrady, 21, have both been charged over the June incident.

Mr Laurie remains bail refused charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon, taking and driving a conveyance without consent, engaging in a police pursuit, driving while disqualified and aggravated break-and-enter involving an indictable offence.

Ms McGrady is on bail and is facing the charges of robbery in company and being carried in a conveyance taken without consent.

Police will allege the pair attended a home in the Tweed Shire suburb of Bray Park about 8pm on June 7 this year.

Mr Laurie is alleged to have taken car keys and a handbag after threatening a resident.

Police will allege they saw the stolen vehicle some 64km away on Kyogle Rd at Kyogle about 9.30pm the same night.

After driving through a backyard, Mr Laurie is alleged to have come to a stop in the playground of Kyogle Public School.

Neither of the accused have entered any formal pleas and when the case went briefly before Lismore Local Court on November 27, it was adjourned to January 29.

lismore local court machete robbery northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Preparing for the All Boats Regatta

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Preparing for the All Boats Regatta

        News Members of the Port Curtis Sailing Club spent Saturday preparing for and racing in the regatta

        9yo girl donates $1000 to help save turtles

        premium_icon 9yo girl donates $1000 to help save turtles

        Environment She raised over $1000 to donate to a Turtle Rehabilitation Centre.

        Govt report outlines challenges ahead for Great Barrier Reef

        premium_icon Govt report outlines challenges ahead for Great Barrier Reef

        News Report urges action on big threats facing reef.

        COUNCIL MEETING: $3m funding worry for Philip St project

        premium_icon COUNCIL MEETING: $3m funding worry for Philip St project

        News What's on the agenda for today's council meeting.