Paint the town purple to start conversations

Karen Harris, Sgt Vicki Dredge and Linda Watson are encouraging Gladstone to 'Paint the Town Purple' Liana Walker

THE Gladstone Coordinated Community Response to Domestic and Family Violence is encouraging businesses in the region to go purple for May.

The colour symbolises Domestic and Family Violence Awareness Month, with the aim of helping start conversations around the topic.

The not-for-profit organisation is using the month of May to campaign for victims of domestic violence.

Fundraising coordinator Karen Harris said the group had stalls at many events, including the Hookup and Million Paws Walk.

"Especially in May, we call for donations for our multi-draw raffle, we hold the barefoot bowls event (May 12).”

Businesses are invited to share photos of going purple on CCRDFV's Facebook page with #paintthetownpurple.