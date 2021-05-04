‘Paint the Town Purple’ this Friday for Cancer Council

Faces of the Gladstone Relay for Life 2019 Helen Mann and Neil Golding with patron Liz Cunningham

Faces of the Gladstone Relay for Life 2019 Helen Mann and Neil Golding with patron Liz Cunningham

Businesses in the Gladstone region are being encouraged to ditch their uniforms this Friday and ‘paint the town purple’ to support the cancer council.

Everyone is encouraged to wear purple to work on Friday, May 7, to support people affected by cancer, in conjunction with Relay for Life 2021.

The colour purple, which represents all types of cancers, has been adopted as the primary colour for Relay for Life.

Workplaces can get involved in painting the town purple in a variety of ways to support the cancer council.

Show your support by decorating your workplace purple to support Relay for Life, have a purple morning tea in your purple decorated lunch room, create a purple menu item, change your email signature to purple, or display Relay for Life posters and collection boxes.

To coincide with ‘paint the town purple’ day, registrations are now open for the Gladstone Relay for Life, with everyone from the region encouraged to join in and raise money for essential cancer research and prevention.

Bobbie-Lea and Ellie Burgess at a previous Gladstone Relay for Life at Chanel College.

Since Relay for Life was launched in Australia in 1999, hundreds of thousands of Australians have walked, run, or rolled, to raise money for the cancer council.

Through the funds raised at Relay For Life, more than 61,000 Australian lives have been saved over the past 20 years.

In the past seven years, participants in Relay for Life have raised more than $137.5 million.

Relay For Life brings communities together to celebrate cancer survivorship, remember loved ones lost and empower teams of families, friends and colleagues to raise money.

After the COVID pandemic prevented the event from being held in 2020, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher encouraged everyone to get involved this year.

“Relay for Life is back,” Mr Butcher said.

“Join the thousands of Australians who take part in Cancer Council’s Relay For Life each year in the fight against cancer.”

The Gladstone Relay for Life will be held at Chanel College on Saturday, July 24.

Teams commit to walking, rolling or running around a track to signify that cancer never rests, so neither do they.

For further information or to register visit the website or contact 1300 65 65 85.

Other stories

Truck rollover on Bruce Highway south of Rockhampton

The moment local beachgoers came to brave Gemma’s rescue

Gladstone workers unite for their rights on Labour Day