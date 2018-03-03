Paint the town green: Gladstone CBD lights up for Shrek

GOING GREEN: Benjamin Behrendt (right) will star as Shrek in the 2018 Combined Schools Musical.

THERE'S never been a better time to go green in Gladstone.

Library Square on Goondoon St will tonight be illuminated bright green to celebrate the upcoming combined schools production of Shrek, The Musical.

Gladstone Regional Council's main administration centre will also be going green - and Goondoon St businesses are invited to join in on the fun.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said the lighting would add to the community excitement building for the first performance.

"(Tonight) is anticipated to be busy in Goondoon Street, with free community World Science Festival Brisbane activities at GECC and Gladstone City Library attracting families to the area," he said.

"Council has invited Goondoon St business owners to add to the atmosphere and decorate their shop fronts with green to show their community support."

Councillor Cindi Bush said excitement was growing for the musical, with only 9 days remaining until the first performance.

"This year's stage production signifies a magnificent milestone for our community marking 20 years of Gladstone's Combined Schools Musicals," Cr Bush said.

"The response has been outstanding and is reward for the many hours of rehearsals by 87 cast members from 18 of our schools, (as well as) behind-the-scenes work by their families, production crew and volunteers.

"There has been so much public interest in the performance that additional shows have been scheduled and extra seats have been made available to the community to meet the demand for tickets."

More than 5000 people are expected to visit the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre to see the musical, which will run from March 12 to March 18.