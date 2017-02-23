'Paint the Port': Artists of all ages invited to competition

TALENT: Ping Carlyon won the Open Category in last year's competition with her entry 'Hello Gladstone Port'.

GLADSTONE artists of all ages are invited to show off their creative flair in this year's edition of the Paint the Port art competition.

The competition, run by the Gladstone Ports Corporation, was reintroduced last year after being held in 2009 in conjunction with the Port Open Day.

The competition provides amateur and professional artists from Gladstone, Rockhampton or Bundaberg with an opportunity to present their unique portrayal of port activities or infrastructure, for a chance to win cash prizes in four categories - Open, High School and two Primary School sections.

GPC People and Community General Manager Rowen Winsor, said she was extremely pleased with the response in 2016 after reinstating the popular competition.

"More than 30 emerging and professional artists from across the region participated in our 2016 competition, which saw a variety of impressions of the port and its activities presented,” she said

"The competition is designed to capture and celebrate, through art, the port and its different facets including our natural deepwater harbour, coal-handling facilities, port development and our beautiful marina parklands.

"We look forward to receiving this year's artwork entries and offering our community the opportunity to view the pieces during and after the Gladstone Harbour Festival.”

Local artist Ping Carlyon won the Open Category in 2016 with her entry 'Hello Gladstone Port'.

Joan Kent received a highly commended award, also in the Open Category, while Huiling Dong and Parker Krebs won the high school and primary school categories respectively.

Online registrations are now open and close at 4pm on Friday, March 31, with all artwork to be submitted in person before 3pm on Friday, April 7 at CQ University's Leo Zussino Building in Gladstone.

Winners will be announced on April 13 on GPC's Facebook page as well as at the Gladstone Harbour Festival Family Fun Night.