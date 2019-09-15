Paine explains shock Ashes decision slammed by Warnie

England is in the box seat to win the fifth Ashes Test after a commanding performance with the bat in its second innings on day three.

The home team reached 8/313 at stumps and now boasts a lead of 382.

Here are all the talking points from the day's play.

PAINE EXPLAINS HIS SHOCK CALL

Tim Paine's decision to bowl first after winning the toss is looking more questionable after Australia's tired bowlers were unable to stop England racking up an imposing lead.

Many questioned why Paine would bowl first considering fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins in particular - who have carried a heavy workload this series - only had a few days rest after a taxing effort to win the fourth Test in Manchester.

Most pundits suggested it would have been smarter to let them put their feet up at the start of this Test but instead they've been forced to bowl on all three days. Ben Stokes (67) and Joe Denly (94) resisted for the entire second session and Jos Buttler and Sam Curran scored quickly after tea as the Aussie attack looked less threatening than usual.

Shane Warne said in commentary for Sky Sports Paine gave England the upper hand before a ball had been bowled by sending the hosts in.

"If you win the toss and bowl first you just give the opposition an advantage," Warne said. "Keep your foot on the throat and bat, pile on the runs and the pressure."

Paine explained his shock move after stumps on day three, saying: "I just thought there was enough in it to bowl them out. We created plenty of chances, we just didn't back our bowlers up unfortunately.

"I was happy with the way we bowled, I think we created 15 or 16 chances, we took a wicket with a no-ball. It could have been a very different story."

I still can’t fathom the decision from Paine to bowl first. While the Ashes had already been retained, surely the Aussies are desperate to leave with a series victory. A draw would’ve sufficed. They may still escape but it’s looking increasingly unlikely. — Derek Alberts (@derekalberts1) September 14, 2019

COMMENTATOR'S RUDE ON-AIR BLUNDER

Former England captain David Gower is commentating his final Test for Sky Sports but even the most experienced callers have slip-ups.

Gower isn't having his contract extended by Sky, nor is fellow English legend Ian Botham, and he accidentally dropped an F-bomb live on air as the players prepared to resume after lunch.

Not realising his microphone was still on, viewers picked up the moment Gower's slipped and social media was quick to pick up on the gaffe as it spread across the internet.

Not again.

PAINE'S DRS TROUBLES RE-EMERGE

Tim Paine's had a horror run with the Decision Review System (DRS) this series and his troubles continued on day three as poor judgment cost Australia two wickets.

Mitchell Marsh struck Joe Denly on the pad on 54 and appealed loudly but umpire Marais Erasmus kept his finger down and Paine decided not to review. Replays showed had the Aussies challenged, Denly would have been out because the ball was crashing into leg stump.

You can understand why Paine was reluctant to review because his record has been abysmal this series, getting every single challenge wrong. But he should have pulled the trigger this time around.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting said it was "staggering" Paine didn't review because the appeal came at a time when Australia was desperate for a wicket.

It was a case of déjà vu in the final session when umpire Kumar Dharmasena didn't reward Nathan Lyon for an LBW shout. Again, Paine chose not to review but Hawkeye showed the ball was hitting the stumps and had the Aussies challenged, Jos Buttler would have been out.

"I don't know mate, I'm getting it wrong," Paine said about his troubles with technology. "I don't know what else to say.

"We're having a mare. We've got it wrong. We're not deliberately getting together and saying, 'Gee I reckon that's out Gaz (Lyon), do you want to refer it? Nah let's let him keep batting'.

"We're getting it wrong, it happens, it's fast, it's a tough job. As I've said throughout the whole Test series I've got a new respect for umpiring, particularly in Test cricket because it's a bloody hard job.

"For years players whinged about umpiring and now we've got it in our hands a little bit and we're finding that it's hard."

"We're having a mare."



Tim Paine was honest after Australia's use of DRS came under scrutiny yet again at The Oval. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/TwAwcWH7uP — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 14, 2019

DENLY TOUGHS IT OUT BUT MISSES MAJOR MILESTONE

Joe Denly fell agonisingly short of his maiden Test century, edging Peter Siddle to first slip for 94.

Like most of his teammates, the 33-year-old has endured a tough series with the bat but he has fought back admirably in the past three matches, scoring half centuries in Leeds and Manchester before registering his best score of the summer in his final visit to the crease.

Denly was promoted from No. 4 to opener at Old Trafford and put forward a strong case to stay at the top of the order, soaking up 214 balls in his impressive knock in London.

He hit 14 fours and one six and was particularly positive against Nathan Lyon. Denly regularly used his feet to the spinner and hit him down the ground, launching one sweetly timed drive over the rope.

He feasted on anything too straight from the quicks, working balls to the leg side but unfortunately Denly wasn't able to reach triple figures.

Well played, Joe.

OPENING BATSMEN FINALLY FIRE

In a horror series for top order batsmen England went where no side has gone before by putting on an opening partnership worth more than 50 runs.

The highest opening stand of the English summer had been 32 by Ireland's Will Porterfield and James McCollum in a Test against Joe Root's men prior to the Ashes, and Joe Denly and Rory Burns surpassed that mark as a team broke the half-century barrier for the first time.

The pair built England's lead as they started the day on the right foot. Denly smacked Nathan Lyon down the ground for a four then a six in consecutive balls but the off-spinner hit back by having Burns caught behind trying to cut on 20.

That ended Burns' work with the willow this series and he can leave with his head held high, easily eclipsing every other opener. He finished with 390 runs at an average of 39, scoring one century and two half centuries.

As Andrew McGlashan of ESPN Cricinfo pointed out on Twitter, it's the most runs scored in a Test series by an English opener other than the recently retired Alastair Cook since Andrew Strauss against Australia in 2009.

Burns' tally is also greater than any aggregate Cook managed to accumulate in a home Ashes series.

England’s openers finally clicked.

NATHAN LYON SPINS BACK INTO FORM

Nathan Lyon has struggled since spinning Australia to victory in the first Test at Edgbaston but found some form at The Oval.

Struggling with a finger injury he sustained in Manchester, the off-spinner took the first three England wickets - including an absolute beauty to dismiss Ben Stokes.

Rory Burns was caught behind, getting an under-edge trying to cut Lyon then Joe Root was caught at slip when he prodded forward, playing for spin to a ball that went straight on and caught the outside edge.

Lyon then angled a ball into the left-handed Stokes and spun it past his outside edge to hit off stump with a classic of-spinner's delivery.