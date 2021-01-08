‘Pain meds and VB’: Drink-driver’s dangerous cocktail

Joseph Robert Staehr, 35 consumed a dangerous cocktail of VB and pain medication before getting behind the wheel and driving in Gladstone last year. FILE PHOTO.

A man who consumed a cocktail of heavy beer and pain medication before driving faced Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

Joseph Robert Staehr, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of drink-driving and driving an unregistered vehicle.

Police prosecutor Tanya Griffiths read the facts of Staehr’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

She said at 1.28pm on August 24 last year, Tannum Sands police patrolling Tannum Sands Rd, intercepted Staehr for a roadside breath test.

He returned a reading of 0.076.

Staehr made admissions to police he had consumed four cans of VB over “a few hours” and had three strong painkillers prior to being intercepted.

Further checks on Staehr’s vehicle found it was unregistered, with duty lawyer Jun Pepito telling the court his client bought the car from a friend.

Mr Pepito said his client had no previous criminal history in Queensland and no previous drink-driving offences in the last five years.

Staehr was convicted and fined $900 and disqualified from driving for two months.