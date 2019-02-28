Paedophile cult leader Little Pebble wants monitor removed

Cult leader William Kamm, known as The Little Pebble to his followers.

CONVICTED paedophile and cult leader William "Little Pebble" Kamm wants his electronic monitoring bracelet cut off, claiming a stroke has rendered him harmless to kids.

The self-proclaimed doomsday pope suffered a stroke last August and now his lawyers are arguing he no longer poses a threat to underage girls, so his stringent supervision conditions should be dropped.

Kamm, who now calls himself William Costellia, wants the anklet off or to be allowed to return to his 'holy land' - a Nowra property where he founded the Order of Saint Charbel in the 1980s.

Barrister Mark Robinson SC told the Supreme Court due to Kamm's cognitive decline "the ESO might not be necessary or it might be relaxed".

"He isn't the man I met a year ago or even six months ago," Mr Robinson said on Wednesday.

Kamm's followers handed over wives and daughters to help him rebuild humanity after the apocalypse and he has reportedly fathered more than 20 children.

The religious leader spent nine years in jail for having sex with two teenage girls before being paroled in November 2014.

In January 2016 a five-year extended supervision order was imposed on Kamm requiring him to wear the anklet, provide a weekly schedule of his movements, live in a Sydney unit with his wife and abide by a night-time curfew.

Kamm was also banned from Nowra, from leaving NSW and from contacting teenage girls.

And the ageing sex offender mustn't use social media without permission, must consent to therapy and submit to searches of his devices, home, property and person at any time.

He's launched legal action against the NSW Government in the Supreme Court so he can return to Facebook and Twitter, according to his website which posts rambling preachings.

Kamm's lawyer Omar Juweinat said when he met with his client on Monday he became concerned about his "ability to concentrate and to even follow a very general discussion".

In an affidavit tendered to court, Mr Juweinat said Kamm's wife had also noticed troubling signs of cognitive deterioration in recent months.

Mr Juweinat said he was faced with an ethical dilemma, adding Kamm may need a litigation guardian as he didn't understand the effect of evidence, couldn't give oral testimony himself or generally follow the proceedings.

"The medical and long-term effects of the stroke on the applicant needs to be investigated," he said.

The matter was adjourned until May to allow Kamm to be assessed by a neurologist and psychiatrist.

Late last year Kamm sold part of his "sacred" property on the NSW South Coast where he claims the Virgin Mary told him to repopulate the earth with two 15-year-old girls.

Kamm wanted $800,000 as he struggled to pay mounting legal costs but it only fetched $650,000.