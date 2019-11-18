Menu
Consultant Paediatrician Dr Sarah Townsend, pictured with a beautiful new arrival and Registered Nurse Alicia Gallen, is delighted the Gladstone Hospital's nursery will allow more Gladstone mothers to give birth locally. (PHOTO: CQHHS)
Paediatrician joins hospital staff

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
18th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
GLADSTONE Hospital has been joined by a consultant paediatrician who fell in love with regional Queensland after a short work stint last year.

Dr Sarah Townsend started work in Gladstone in October this year after moving from Victoria.

“I’m enjoying the sunshine and the outside lifestyle,” Dr Townsend said.

Her arrival means the Gladstone Hospital paediatrics department now has a full complement of three permanent staff specialists.

“The paediatricians here look after babies immediately post-birth and unwell children from birth to 16 years,” she said.

“We also see children with medical, developmental and learning difficulties in outpatients.”

Dr Townsend said the addition of the new nursery at the hospital in May this year was a real plus for the Gladstone community.

“We have excellent neonatal nurses and paediatric ward nurses here.

“That’s a real opportunity to provide a service to the community,” she said.

“More ladies can give birth here and we can safely care for their babies here and that’s a huge advantage for the community.”

Dr Townsend also specialises in community child health, focusing on developmental and behavioural issues.

She said this work was so rewarding, with seemingly small changes making a big difference in the lives of young patients.

“In outpatients, you have the opportunity to make changes, or support parents to make changes, that can change the trajectory of a child’s life.”

