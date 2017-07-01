24°
Pacquiao V Horn: Where to watch the Battle of Brisbane

Sarah Steger
1st Jul 2017 8:54 AM

PACQUIAO versus Horn, the fight we've heard about for weeks and weeks, has finally arrived.

Tomorrow, starting at 11am when preliminary fights begin, the Battle of Brisbane will take place.

Suncorp Stadium will host what is expected to be Australia's top box office hit.

WATCH: Pacquiao and Horn weigh in on the eve of big fight

If you're like many of us who can't actually go all the way to Brissie for the fight though, there's a number of venues right here in Gladstone that are showing it.

So why not make a day of it? Here they are:

1. Agnes Water Tavern: 1 Tavern Rd, Agnes Water

2. Diceys Bar and Grill: 71 Dawson Hwy, Gladstone

3. The Rocky Glen Hotel Motel: Dawson Hwy, Gladstone

4. Tannum Sands Hotel: 34 Pacific Ave, Tannum Sands 

5. The Harvey Road Tavern: 1 Harvey Rd, Clinton

6. Central Lane Hotel: 35 Yarroon St, Gladstone

7. Commercial Hotel: 64 Kariboe St, Biloela

If you know other venues showing the fight, please comment below or email sarah.steger@gladstoneobserver.com.au so we can add it to the list.

Topics:  battle of brisbane boxing pacquiao v horn

