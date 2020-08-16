Menu
‘Pack your patience’: Highways in holiday gridlock

by Nathan Edwards
16th Aug 2020 1:27 PM
Traffic is once again starting to build along multiple southeast Queensland highways as families begin to return home from the Ekka long weekend.

Scenes similar to that of Friday's traffic standstill have already appeared on multiple parts of the Bruce Highway, with traffic reportedly backed up from Beerburrum all the way past Buderim.

Meanwhile the Gold Coast Highway is experiencing some congestion around Southport, with the woes expected to hit the Pacific Highway this afternoon.

Traffic is once again starting to build along multiple south east Queensland highways as families start the return trips home from the Ekka long weekend.
The RACQ has this morning warned motorist's they'll be needing to "pack their patience" if they're hitting the motorways today, this follows authorities urging Queenslanders to travel across the state for the one off long weekend.


Originally published as 'Pack your patience': Highways in holiday gridlock

