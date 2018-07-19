1260 Pacific Eden passengers arrive in Gladstone today

INCOMING: P&O ship the Pacific Eden is returning to Gladstone today.

GLADSTONE welcomes its second cruise ship of the year when the P&O Pacific Eden docks at Auckland Point today.

The ship will be docked in Gladstone from 8am until 6pm, bringing with it 1260 passengers and more than 550 crew.

The Southern Great Barrier Cruise departed Sydney on July16, with Gladstone being the second stop on the itinerary after it visited Mooloolaba yesterday.

It's expected most of the passengers will be Australian.

The Feast on East Markets will be held at the East Shores Precinct from 8am-4pm in conjunction with the arrival of the Pacific Eden.

The event will showcase about 75 stalls from across the region, including arts, handicrafts and food.

Live entertainment from local performers and free children's activities will be held throughout the day.

Today's visit marks the second to last time the Pacific Eden will dock in Gladstone, as it is being transferred to a new operator in March.

The cruise ship will dock here again in January.

For more information on the Pacific Eden's arrival or the Feast on East Markets, phone Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited on 49724000.