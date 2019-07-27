Pattinson delivers a warning to England

James Pattinson may take the new ball in the first Test. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

A LONG-term investment in a generational batch of fast bowlers is set to reap Ashes dividends for Australia according to James Pattinson, who is excited about what he can deliver in the five-Test series.

The resurgent speedster revealed a conversation with national selectors in March, after he destroyed NSW in the Sheffield Shield final, ignited his Ashes ambitions following a year spent rebuilding his body after spinal surgery.

Eight years after his first Test in 2011, and three years after his last in 2016, Pattinson is part of an Australian bowling artillery that also includes Pat Cummins, who endured a six-year gap between his first and second Tests after he too suffered continues injuries.

But the pair are now the most fearsome duo in an Australian pace attack that Pattinson believes is as strong as any that has ever taken on the old enemy.

"I think it's something a lot of people have been waiting for. Especially Cricket Australia, who has invested a lot into us as young fellas," Pattinson said after his confirmation in the 17-man squad.

"We were all playing pretty much the same age group together and coming through and they've always wanted to have a lot of these bowlers up and running at the same time.

"It's exciting that I can look around and see mates who I have grown up with playing junior cricket with and we're about embark on an important Ashes series."

Pattinson is part of a squad that is determined to win in England for the first time since 2001. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Pattinson had his Test teammates on the back foot with some searing spells in the intra-squad match in Southampton, bowling that left selection chairman Trevor Hohns grinning from ear to ear.

"He's been fantastic since he's been back involved with the Australian cricket team," Hohns said.

"It's all credit to him to get back to where he is now after a couple of horrendous injuries he's had to endure.

"He's a bubbly character, he's lively, he's bowling very well and we're excited to have him back in our squad."

Pat Cummins is expected to be a standout in the Ashes series. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Pattinson, 29, with 70 Test wickets to his name, said he was ready to meet that sense of expectation so many had of him.

"I feel like I have a lot to offer the Australian Cricket Team and that's what I'm excited about," he said.

"I remember (Hohns) ringing me after the Shield final this year asking about my plans. That's when I knew I was a chance of getting back into the Australian set-up.

"Knowing that you're wanted and feel like you can make a difference to the team, I think I can do that given the chance.

"When I have played for Australia I've made good impact. Being a bit older and wiser, knowing your game a bit better, I definitely feel I can impact Tests and not just that but influence players around me to try and push them on as well."

The first Test will get under way in Birmingham next Thursday.

