Pace is the key for Central Mudturtles in super league games

STRIKING PAIR: Gladstone Sparks' Maddy Randazzo and Souths' Charli-Rose Adams are looking forward to playing in a high level of competition this long weekend. Matt Taylor GLA020519HOCK

HOCKEY: Gun strikers Maddy Randazzo and Charli-Rose Adams are the only two from Gladstone to be in action at the 2019 Poligras Super League in Brisbane this weekend.

The young pair will represent the Central Mudturtles who take on Wide Bay Thunder today at 11.15am while former Gladstone players Morgan Mathison and Rhiannon Baxter are also in the side.

Gladstone Sparks' Randazzo has not had the best preparation and was selected in the Mudturtles team on the strength of two games.

"I had an abscess under my armpit and haven't played many games this season," she said.

"I scored a couple goals in the two games that I have played."

Randazzo, 22, is somewhat of a veteran in the Sparks team and has played at A-grade level since she was 16.

"My biggest influence has probably been Gary Porteous and he has helped me out from when I was little," she said.

Randazzo, who is a surf lifesaver at Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club and enjoys the gym, also said Andy McGuire had helped her develop.

Adams, who was Gladstone Souths' sole goalscorer in the draw against Wanderers, said she believed Mudturtles would be more than competitive.

"I think the team will go good as Mudturtles are from three small little towns against bigger centres and there is a lot of experience in the team," Adams said.

Adams has played representative hockey for Queensland and is no stranger to the elite-level.

So, has she been pleased with her form?

"Yes but I have had some ups and downs in some games and at the end of the day I'm out there having fun and putting 110 per cent in the sport that I love and enjoy playing," Adams said.

"As this is my first year with the Central Mudturtles I hope to gain a lot more experience and share some of my knowledge as well."

