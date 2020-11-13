Menu
A Gladstone woman tested positive for drugs two days after using.
Crime

P plater still had drugs in her system after two days

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
13th Nov 2020 12:00 PM
A GLADSTONE teen still had drugs in her system when she drove two days after using.

Shannon Etang Harrison, 19, was intercepted on September 11 at 9.40pm in Gladstone.

Drug tests showed the P plater had the presence of marijuana in her system.

She pleaded guilty to drug driving while appearing in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said the hospitality worker didn’t think the drugs would still be in her system after two days.

She tendered a letter showing her client was getting treatment for drugs to ensure she didn’t return to the behaviour.

Harrison was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

