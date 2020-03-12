Menu
RUSSIAN ROULETTE: A P Plater was disqualified from driving.
Crime

P plater playing ‘Russian Roulette’ with drugs

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Mar 2020 2:30 AM
AN 18-year-old was told he was playing “Russian roulette” by a magistrate when it came to using drugs and driving.

Aiden Matthew Geary pleaded guilty to drug driving while holding a provisional licence in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday.

Geary was intercepted on December 26 on the Dawson Hwy where he was drug tested and found to have marijuana in his salvia.

The bricklaying apprentice was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for three months. No conviction was recorded.

