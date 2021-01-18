P-plater on smoke run nabbed for drink-driving

A Miriam Vale man was caught drink-driving on his way to get smokes.

Miriam Vale man Mitchell Glenn Gerahty was on his was to get cigarettes when he was pulled over by police on the Bruce Highway on September 28.

At the time he was on a provisional licence with a zero alcohol limit, so when he blew 0.026 he knew he was in trouble.

The 35-year-old said he’d drank cans of rum and coke before getting behind the wheel.

Gerahty pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court last Tuesday to drink-driving.

He told the court he was on the way to “get smokes” and thought he was on his open licence.

“It was just a stupid thing I did,” he said.

The former linesman worker was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for three months.

