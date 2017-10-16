27°
'P-plater' doing donuts damages public sports field

Photos of a local soccer field, after drivers were allegedly seen doing burnouts.
Sarah Steger
by

POLICE are looking into an incident involving a car doing donuts on a sports field in the dark.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a Gladstone local contacted police after witnessing a car tearing up dirt at Gerald Mylne Park on Blaine Dr.

"It was way up in the back corner ... down past the practice nets for cricket," the witness said.

 

Senior Sergeant Royce Devlin of the Gladstone Police Station said officers responded to the reports about 1am.

"They intercepted a car believed to be responsible for the burnouts," he said.

"But they'd finished doing what what they were doing. We didn't catch them in the act."

Police were also unable to determine whether there was any damage caused by the burnouts due to how dark it was at the time of their arrival.

"It's obviously not a lot to go on," Snr Sgt Devlin said.

As of this afternoon, police were still looking into the incident and planned to take a look at the field in the daylight.

Gladstone Observer
