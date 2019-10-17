Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

P-plater blames speed on being tailgated in roadworks zone

Liana Turner
by
16th Oct 2019 11:00 PM | Updated: 17th Oct 2019 4:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAGISTRATE has allowed an appeal against the Roads and Maritime Service's disqualification of a P-plater's licence.

The young driver faced Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

Defence solicitor Natasha Wood told the court her client was being tailgated and became flustered, speeding above the 60km/h road limit zone.

He had been clocked exceeding that limit by more than 10, but less than 20km/h.

Magistrate Jeff Linden allowed the appeal.

"I have some sympathy for people in roadworks areas where the signs are partly covered, fully covered and there's no work going on at all," Mr Linden said.

More Stories

lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Police find tent, lights, chemicals and drugs during search

    premium_icon Police find tent, lights, chemicals and drugs during search

    News A GLADSTONE man was told his drug set-up was somewhat “sophisticated” after police found his grow tent, lights, plants and other utensils during a search.

    REVEALED: How much region made out of gas boom

    premium_icon REVEALED: How much region made out of gas boom

    News New report reveals wages, local spend during gas boom.

    Students’ STEM trip a “once in a lifetime” experience

    premium_icon Students’ STEM trip a “once in a lifetime” experience

    News IT’S not everyday you get to witness a turtle being released but yesterday this...

    Donut store latest target in string of break-ins

    premium_icon Donut store latest target in string of break-ins

    Crime Police say the offenders entered the business by jumping over the counter.