DRINK-DRIVER: Police woke Christopher John Hunt up and he had bloodshot eyes and smelt strongly of liquor.
P-Plater asleep at the wheel, over alcohol limit

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
A PROVISIONAL licence holder who fell asleep at the wheel was over the blood alcohol limit when he was caught with keys in the ignition.

Christopher John Hunt, 24, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink-driving while on a provisional licence, and driving between 11pm and 5am.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said on March 14 and 9.15am, police were called to an address where they found Hunt unconscious behind the wheel, with keys in the ignition.

Mr Boyd said police woke Hunt up and he had bloodshot eyes and smelt strongly of liquor. He returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.072.

When speaking to police, Hunt told them he had driven about 3am before he feel asleep in the driver’s seat.

He told police he knew his provisional licence prevented him from driving between 11pm and 5am.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said her client didn’t remember getting into the car or falling asleep.

She also pointed out he wouldn’t have been charged with the second offence if he hadn’t provided the information to police.

Hunt was convicted and fined $800 and disqualified from driving for three months.

