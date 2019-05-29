Menu
FATAL: A person has been killed after a car hit a tree on Batchlers Rd at Bundaberg north.
News

P-plate driver killed in North Bundaberg crash

Carolyn Booth
by
28th May 2019 4:56 PM | Updated: 29th May 2019 5:54 AM

A P-PLATE driver has died after a car hit a tree in Bundaberg North on Tuesday afternoon.

Bundaberg police Inspector Pat Swindells confirmed emergency services were called to the crash along Batchlers Rd about 3.45pm.

"On arrival they located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree and the driver was deceased," he said.

"The Forensic Crash Unit will be investigating the circumstances of the crash, they will investigate three things, the driver, the road conditions and the vehicle conditions."

Insp Swindells said the section of the road where the crash happened was not bitumen and he urged all road users to drive according to the conditions.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Bundaberg News Mail

