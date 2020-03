Police in Moranbah are cracking down on road safety.

A P Plater who had four passengers when he was caught drink driving was told the incident was a “recipe for disaster.”

Cody Anthony Norton-Watkins, 19, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Gladstone Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

On February 8 Norton-Watkins was intercepted on Malpas St, Boyne Island and he returned a reading of 0.064.

He apologised to the court.

He was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months. No conviction was recorded.