Ozcare announces opening date for $40m aged care facility

THE not-for-profit organisation behind Toowoomba's new $40 million retirement facility has revealed its rough opening date next month, with bed spots filling up quickly.

Aged care provider Ozcare said residents would move into the 150-bed facility on Greenwattle St in Glenvale as early as April 8.

Head of aged care Lanna Ramsay said Ozcare had already hired 30 of the 120 staff it needed to man the massive centre, which was under construction throughout last year.

More than 250 people applied for a job at the Glenvale facility.

"We have at least 30 staff ready for orientation for when our doors open in April and we are continuing to recruit staff from across the Toowoomba region," Ms Ramsay said.

"In the past fortnight, we have been conducting group interviews and are in the midst of doing reference checks.

"When we are at full capacity, we expect to have between 100 and 120 people on staff."

Aged care facility ready to open: Perched on the top of the hill in Mount Lofty, staff of Toowoomba's newest care facility are ready to welcome the first residents.

On top of staff recruitment, Ozcare's television ads have started appearing on Toowoomba screens.

Ms Ramsay said the application process for residents had been ongoing.

"The process is currently underway to assess applications for places within the state-of-the-art aged care facility, with some applying from across Queensland, including Hervey Bay, to be closer to family members in Toowoomba," she said.

Ozcare has also been negotiating with bakeries and fruit suppliers within the region to supply food to the facility.

The centre arrives in light of a sharp increase in the number of people with dementia in Toowoomba, with research showing more than 3000 residents living with the condition.