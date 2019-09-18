Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One-year-old Bella is recovering at home after being attacked by another dog at Currimundi Beach
One-year-old Bella is recovering at home after being attacked by another dog at Currimundi Beach
Pets & Animals

Owner’s outrage over brutal beach dog attack

Ashley Carter
17th Sep 2019 7:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CURRIMUNDI pet owner is searching for answers after her dog was brutally attacked on an off-leash beach at the weekend.

Myra Thompson was walking her one-year-old german shepherd, Bella, on Saturday at Currimundi when Bella was attacked by three dogs.

Bella’s owner, Myra Thompson, wants dog owners to take more responsibility for their pets.
Bella’s owner, Myra Thompson, wants dog owners to take more responsibility for their pets.

She said she was shocked when the other dogs' owners "didn't say a thing" after the incident.

Ms Thompson said owners of "aggressive" dogs should take more responsibility for their pets' actions.

Bella the German shepherd was attacked at a Currimundi off-leash dog beach. Photo: Myra Thompson
Bella the German shepherd was attacked at a Currimundi off-leash dog beach. Photo: Myra Thompson

"If I didn't step in, (the dogs) would have savaged her quite badly," she said.

Bella's internal injuries were stitched and her wound was stapled together, costing her owners almost $700.

Ms Thompson said she reported the incident to council, but it would be difficult to find the owners of the other dogs.

"I just want them to held accountable for what their dog has done," she said.

"You can't have a dog that is aggressive off a lead on a public beach."

currimundi dog attack pets and animals vet bill
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Schools with fastest growth

    premium_icon REVEALED: Schools with fastest growth

    News An analysis of federal government data has revealed the Gladstone region schools where student numbers have risen the most in the past five years.

    Apprentice jockey sues for $750k after CQ fall

    premium_icon Apprentice jockey sues for $750k after CQ fall

    Horses Mishap left her with spinal injuries and unable to race.

    Future in hands of members

    premium_icon Future in hands of members

    News Gladstone Bowls Club members vote on future after council decision on land...

    Council elects new face to water board

    premium_icon Council elects new face to water board

    News Gladstone Regional Council will have a new appointee on the Gladstone Area Water...