TANNUM police responded to reports of a car on fire at Boyne Island this afternoon.

About 12pm, firies and police attended to a Land Rover Discovery engulfed in flames.

Senior Sergeant Royce Devlin said the owner of the car was believed to be a local.

Firies successfully extinguished the blaze about 30 minutes after their arrival at teh scene.

The fire was believed to be caused by an electrical fault in the vehicle.

The incident has been deemed as non-suspicious.