Owners desperate for return of exotic parrot

Giggles the African grey parrot has gone missing from her Agnes Water home.

Giggles the African grey parrot has gone missing from her Agnes Water home.

THE Balgowan family have been walking the streets of Agnes Water at 4.30am every day since the day after Boxing Day.

They've been looking for their three-and-a-half-year old African grey parrot - Giggles.

Gayle Balgowan said Giggles, a much-loved pet given to her by her husband Stephen, went missing after a scare caused her to take off from their home in a fright.

Giggles the parrot: Giggles is an African Grey Parrot

"There's been a lot of traffic and noise and there's just people everywhere around Christmas time," she said.

Mrs Balgowan said Giggles was sensitive to changes in her environment.

"If someone new comes into the house she sort of hisses at them and is very frightened," she said.

"If we move a piece of furniture, she squawks until we put it back where it was."

African grey parrots are renowned for their intelligence and talented mimicry.

"She's very talkative, she'll answer you, she doesn't copy what you say, she answers you," Mrs Balgowan said.

"She whistles to our dog to come back."

"She loves peanuts and eggs, she shakes hands and talks all the time she's very friendly (but) very shy.

The family have made a request on social media for anyone who sees Giggles to contact them rather than try to capture her.

Giggles has got a ring tag around her leg.

If they can ring us we'll come straight around, we'll get peanuts or boiled eggs, she'll do anything for a peanut," Mrs Balgowan said.

IF YOU SPOT GIGGLES:

Phone the Balgowans on: 4974 9731 or 0410375517

The family is offering a reward.