'My sanity': Awful move to Gladstone with two loved ones lost

Emily Pidgeon
10th Mar 2017 5:49 PM Updated: 11th Mar 2017 4:05 AM
Betty Matthews' two cats have gone missing a week after she moved to Gladstone.
Betty Matthews' two cats have gone missing a week after she moved to Gladstone.

GARBO and Babe are missing after moving from the Gold Coast.

The two grey tabby cats went missing last week and their 79-year-old owner Betty Matthews wants them back home with her.

"They mean a lot ... my sanity, the keep me sane," she said.

Ms Matthews found the cats at different times in her life when they ended up in her backyard.

About nine years ago, Ms Matthews found Garbo cleaning the plates of food she would put out for another cat and kitten.

"I just started feeding him and he would eat anything," she said.

"I called him garbage guts but I had to shorten it to Garbo because it didn't sound very nice when I went outside to call him."

Babe was the second cat of Betty Matthew's to go missing after moving to Gladstone from the Gold Coast.
Babe was the second cat of Betty Matthew's to go missing after moving to Gladstone from the Gold Coast.

A few years later, another cat in Ms Matthew's yard had kittens and she ended up keeping one, now named Babe.

"I wasn't going to keep him because I had enough cats .... but I couldn't give him away," she said.

Ms Matthews said both of her cats meant the world to her and she couldn't stand to think what might have happened to them.

Having only lived in Gladstone a week, after moving here to be closer to her son, Ms Matthews said they saw the open door and ran.

"When we came up here they were perfect little angles and we never heard a peep out of them," she said.

"They were fine here for the first day, then Garbo saw the door open and he just disappeared like that.

"And Babe took off later in the afternoon."

Ms Matthews said Garbo was dark grey in colour, a bit stocky and healthy looking with green eyes.

Babe is a smaller, grey tabby cat with long hair and is quite timid.

Having never gone missing before, Ms Matthews said she was starting to think the worst.

"I'm beginning to think they may be deceased or locked in somewhere," she said.

The cats lived a spoilt life with Ms Matthews who said they had bad habits of sleeping in her bed.

"Garbo has a bad habit of coming to bed with me," she said. "He'd push me out the other side of bed."

"And Babe was just a friendly little fella.

"He would chase the sun around the deck."

Ms Matthews said both the cats were micro-chipped.

If anyone has seen them contact The Observer on 4970 3006.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone gladstone region

