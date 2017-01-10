Authorities in battle with owner of plane in killer crash

HORROR CRASH: Experienced pilot Les Woodall was seriously injured todays plane crash at Middle Island.

THE owner of 1770 Castaway Island Adventures, the company whose plane crashed on Middle Island in January, leaving a woman dead, says he will "blow out of the water" CASA charges suggesting he ran a risky, cowboy operation.

Late on Friday, however, Bruce Rhoades passed up the chance to defend himself and his pilot in open court.

Mr Rhoades was in court for a hearing, sought by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority, to extend a ban on him operating charter flights.

Mr Rhoades said he would agree to surrender his air operator certificate. The parties were expected to inform the judge accordingly yesterday.

WRECKAGE: One person has died and three hospitalised after a light plane crashed at Bustard Head, north of Middle Island.Photo Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight RescuePhoto Contributed Contributed

The owner stressed he had made no admissions and still denied CASA allegations. The authority declined to comment.

It is believed CASA's investigation will continue.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau handed down its preliminary report into the crash that occurred on January 10 and left a UK woman dead and two others in a critical condition, including pilot Les Woodall earlier this month.