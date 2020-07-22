Own your own island, oyster shucking optional

Pumpkin Island hit the market on Thursday for the first time in 17 years with a price tag of $25m.

A renowned island has hit the market for just the second time since 1961, with an optional oyster licence so guests can shuck to their hearts' content fresh off the rocks.

Stunning scenery across the island.

Pumpkin Island hit the market on Thursday for the first time in 17 years with a price tag of $25m. Two years ago it was named Australia's most sustainable hotel at the World Boutique Hotel Awards, and became the first to offset 150 per cent of its annual greenhouse gas emissions, according to agents Pat O'Driscoll and Deborah Cullen of Knight Frank Australia - Sydney.

The island comes with a 36-passenger boat.

"Incredibly, this is only the second time Pumpkin Island has come to the market and the second time since 1961, with the last sale being in 2003," was how they described it.

The island in The Keppels, is 20 minutes by boat from the famous Great Keppel Island, both located off the coast of Yeppoon on the Capricorn Coast in Central Queensland.

It was described as a “once in a lifetime opportunity”.

According to Knight Frank, the oyster lease belongs to the owner and "can be sold with the island allowing guests to shuck their own oysters off the rocks".

The island comes with a boutique eco-tourist resort that can take 34 guests, with five self-contained cottages, two oceanfront bungalows, staff quarters, a manager's cottage, double storey lookout building, and a licensed bar and lounge function venue.

The resort opened to guests in 1964, and comes with a children's playground, two registered moorings, a helicopter landing pad and a custom-built 36-passenger boat.

There are two oceanfront bungalows and five self-contained guest cottages.

There is a licensed bar and lounge as well.