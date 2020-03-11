Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
1770 Cultural Connections Immersion Festival Conrad Ingra, Jacob Bulow, Darren Hodges and Lindsay Salam
1770 Cultural Connections Immersion Festival Conrad Ingra, Jacob Bulow, Darren Hodges and Lindsay Salam
News

Indigenous festival to be true reconciliation event

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Mar 2020 4:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW three-day festival will celebrate more than 60,000 years of Aboriginal history in the Gladstone region.

Gidarjil Development Corporation is bringing the 1770 Cultural Connections Immersion Festival, showcasing the history of colonisation, culture and achieve­ments of Aboriginal people of the region.

Gidarjil general manager Dr Kerry Blackman said the festival will be a true reconciliation event.

"It's the start of that open discussion where there is recognition of what has happened in the past and if we don't own the past, we can't own the future," Dr Blackman said.

 

Dr Kerry Blackman.
Dr Kerry Blackman.

Dr Blackman said the festival was an opportunity to tell the true history of when Captain Cook first came to Seventeen Seventy, what he may have seen, and how Aboriginal people have survived in the Seventeen Seventy/Gladstone region.

"We are celebrating that the Aboriginal culture is still the oldest living culture in the world, we have survived those 250 years of colonisation," he said.

The festival will showcase music, cultural performances, language lessons, arts and crafts and kids' entertainment. It will run from May 29-31 at the SES Grounds, Captain Cook Dr, Seventeen Seventy.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BARGAIN FLIGHTS: Score $109 fares to Brisbane

        premium_icon BARGAIN FLIGHTS: Score $109 fares to Brisbane

        News This offer isn’t available online, find out how you can nab yourself some cheap tickets.

        VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone's best personal trainer

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone's best personal trainer

        News We are seeking the best personal trainer in our region

        Major industry sites cleaner thanks to employees

        premium_icon Major industry sites cleaner thanks to employees

        News Employees at three sites across Gladstone did their part to pick up litter as part...

        Love is in the air, but not in Gladstone

        premium_icon Love is in the air, but not in Gladstone

        News ACCORDING to Tinder, Rockhampton and Bundy are getting their fair share of...