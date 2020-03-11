Indigenous festival to be true reconciliation event

A NEW three-day festival will celebrate more than 60,000 years of Aboriginal history in the Gladstone region.

Gidarjil Development Corporation is bringing the 1770 Cultural Connections Immersion Festival, showcasing the history of colonisation, culture and achieve­ments of Aboriginal people of the region.

Gidarjil general manager Dr Kerry Blackman said the festival will be a true reconciliation event.

"It's the start of that open discussion where there is recognition of what has happened in the past and if we don't own the past, we can't own the future," Dr Blackman said.

Dr Kerry Blackman.

Dr Blackman said the festival was an opportunity to tell the true history of when Captain Cook first came to Seventeen Seventy, what he may have seen, and how Aboriginal people have survived in the Seventeen Seventy/Gladstone region.

"We are celebrating that the Aboriginal culture is still the oldest living culture in the world, we have survived those 250 years of colonisation," he said.

The festival will showcase music, cultural performances, language lessons, arts and crafts and kids' entertainment. It will run from May 29-31 at the SES Grounds, Captain Cook Dr, Seventeen Seventy.