Owen Harms to be remembered as a 'once in a lifetime person'

Owen Harms at the unveiling of the new facilities at Gary Larson Oval in 2012. A family event will be held on October 1 to remember him. Tom Huntley GLA160612NEWS

"A ONCE in a lifetime person".

That's how Owen Harms is being remembered.

Sergeant Harms, (pictured above), was the officer-in-charge at Miriam Vale. He died in August this year when he took his life after a crippling case of PTSD, severe depression and anxiety.

The Owen Harms Family Fun Day on October 1 is about bringing people together to remember someone his friend, Greg Realf says, will never be forgotten.

Mr Realf said he came to Miriam Vale about the same time as Sgt Harms and his family arrived about 20 years ago.

"We've been very blessed and privileged to share the family as well as their passion for community, for families, and sport in general to keep people off the streets," he said.

Mr Realf said his friend had a passion for football as well as young men, and kids in particular.

This led Sgt Harms to a vision to develop a multi-sports complex for Miriam Vale.

"Gary Larson Oval has delivered that and it has been mostly through Owen's passion and ability to bring people together and gather resources that has created this amazing complex for a small little town like Miriam Vale," Mr Realf said.

Mr Realf said his death had left a hole in their community.

"People like Owen don't come along every day or every year, they're once in a lifetime," he said.

Mr Realf said that was the reason he started a day in memory of his friend.

"We wanted to make it a family fun day after the incredible sadness we felt and still feel," Mr Realf said.

"Two of Owen's big passions were kids and football."

Entry will be free, there will be kids' activities and camping.

The National Rugby League grand final will be shown on the big screen. At 5pm a plaque will be unveiled for Sgt Harms.

Mr Realf is hoping to have the event every year and said it would be a fitting tribute to his friend.