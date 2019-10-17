‘OWE IT TO THEM’: Students thoughts on turtle release
A GROUP of STEM students in Gladstone had a rare opportunity to see a loggerhead turtle released back into the ocean on Quoin Island yesterday.
Here is what they had to say about the experience:
ASHLEA LINDEBERG: It was amazing.
ERICA WILLIAMS: It was pretty heartwarming to be honest.
CONNOR BAMFORD: It was really amazing because it doesn’t happen that often. We owe it to them to nurture them but still keep them wild.
MADDISON WILLIS : It was interesting, it was really exciting to see a turtle swim around.
KATIE WINDSOR:It was really cool.