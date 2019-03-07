'Overwhelming' response to Boyne Tannum pool survey

Residents have one more day to have their say on a proposal to build a pool at Boyne Tannum.

VOLUNTEERS who have surveyed Boyne Tannum residents since Sunday say the community is overwhelmingly in favour of council's proposal to build a pool at Tannum Sands.

Residents have one more day to have their say on the proposed project, including if it should go ahead, what it should feature and where it should be built.

Boyne Tannum Arts Business and Community volunteer Leanne Patrick said there was an "overwhelming" response in support of the project.

Ms Patrick and other BTABC volunteers have handed out surveys to residents outside Coles in Tannum Sands to help encourage more people to have their say.

"It's been exciting to have so much engagement and to help give people the ability to express what they want back to council," she said.

To go ahead, the council would need to secure external funds from business and state or federal governments.

The council said based on preliminary cost estimates of $35 million to $39 million for construction and $2-3 million in operating costs, the project could result in a rate increase of between $55 and $90 per property per year.

It has short-listed three potential locations - near Canoe Point, near Kalori on Hampton Drive, or on Coronation Drive.

With some Gladstone residents questioning the need for the project within the beachside township, Ms Patrick said it was important the region had a pool to help children learn to swim.

Ms Patrick, a local business owner, said a pool would be a valuable asset for the community, including the young people, retirees and business owners.

"A swimming facility is much bigger than just swimming - while the beach is amazing, we have a huge volume of young children here who are learning to swim," she said.

"The beach environment is just not safe. Children need to learn how to swim in a pool."

Councillor Kahn Goodluck tabled a motion on the matter in March 2018, prompting the council to consult with the community and instigate studies into the project.

Cr Goodluck, also the president of BTABC, said more than 300 completed surveys had been handed in by BTABC volunteers since Sunday.

"I believe in this term of council this will be the biggest scope of feedback that we've received on any proposal," he said.

"That shows the community is passionate about this."

Cr Goodluck said the estimated construction cost was a "conservative" figure and included a 50 per cent contingency.

"The council has taken a conservative approach so there's no chance of giving people the wrong idea around the cost," he said.

A community consultation meeting will be held tonight at the Boyne Island Community Centre's Heron Room from 5.45-7pm. An online survey is also available on the council's website.