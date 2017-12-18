'OVERWHELMED': Long time SES volunteer remembered

The memorial of long-time SES volunteer Mrs Vivianne Brown, held at the Rosedale Community Hall on Tuesday.

A LONG-TIME volunteer of the Rosedale State Emergency Service was remembered in a ceremony at the Rosedale Community Hall.

Vivianne Brown died on November 11 following complications from triple bypass surgery.

She died from golden staph infection, which she fought for four months.

More than 150 people attended Mrs Brown's memorial on Tuesday.

She joined the SES in 1999, and was the Rosedale SES group leader from 2012.

New Rosedale SES group leader Daniel Dorrington had worked with Mrs Brown for five years.

Mr Dorrington, who has epilepsy, remembers her sitting with him in the middle of the night after he had an epileptic seizure while they waited for an ambulance.

He said Mrs Brown was a woman who was "larger than life" and would do "anything for anyone".

"She would put herself out there regardless of what circumstance (or) what time of the day," Mr Dorrigton said.

"She's a person that'll never be forgotten."

Mr Dorrington said Mrs Brown's husband Jon was speechless in the first few minutes of the memorial.

"It was hard to say anything," Mr Dorrington said.

"She was such an out there, loving, caring and honest lady. I don't think anyone in this community had a bad thing to say about her."

As the new group leader, Mr Dorrington is focused on recruiting more volunteers to serve the small Rosedale community.

"It's going to be very hard to measure up to her," he said.

In a statement to The Observer, Rosedale SES member Justin Murphy said Mrs Brown would be sadly missed.

"Vivianne was a valuable member of the Rosedale SES group, a colleague, mentor and friend to many in the community, State Emergency Service and in the central region," he said.

Her husband Jonathon Brown was overwhelmed by the love and support shown by the attendees.

Attendees included officials and volunteers from SES, the Rural Fire Brigade, Queensland Police Service, Queensland Ambulance Service, and many community members.

Throughout her time with the SES, Mrs Brown held operator appointments in traffic control, storm damage, land search, flood boat and first aid.

Mrs Brown received various accolades for her volunteer work with the SES.

She was awarded a national medal, meritorious service medal, meritorious medal 15 year clasp, and was also presented with a SES Week award in 2013.

The memorial was supported by donations from The Tiny Tea House Rosedale, Discovery Coast Seafood's Agnes Water, Last Stop Convenience store in Bundaberg, Officeworks Bundaberg and Heather Muller of Rosedale.