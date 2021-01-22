‘Overwhelmed’: Gladstone’s best builder crowned

A Coast 2 Country project at the Gladstone Airport. Pictured: Coast 2 Country Construction Pty Ltd owner Ross McClure, Gladstone Airport Corporation CEO Mark Cachia, and site supervisor Nathan Bartlett.

The newly-crowned best builder in the Gladstone region said he was overwhelmed the community had voted for his business.

Ross McClure, owner and manager of Coast 2 Country Construction, said he was shocked his business was named the winner.

“I’m pretty happy that clients I’ve had or people I’ve dealt with felt obliged to get in, vote and make it happen,” Mr McClure said.

Having been a local builder since the days of his apprenticeship, Mr McClure’s Coast 2 Country Construction has been servicing the Gladstone community for seven years.

“As for any other works I’ve been involved in, I have serviced residential, commercial and civil projects for the past 13 or 14 years,” he said.

Mr McClure was not short on reasons why the Gladstone region was the best to service in Queensland.

“The fact it is such a close-knit community means we haven’t had to advertise much, it’s just all through word of mouth which has been really great,” he said.

Mr McClure listed some of the projects which C2C Construction had been involved in throughout the Gladstone region which some may be unaware of.

“Recently we helped out the Mission to Seafarers building with a large renovation,” he said.

“We did the shop-fit renovation for Hayman’s which has recently rebranded on Hanson Rd.

“And we helped the Gladstone airport keep COVID-safe by installing some infrastructure to keep social distancing measures in place.”

Mr McClure said 2021 was already shaping up to be one of C2C Construction’s biggest yet.

“We have found there is a big influx in residential homes, I feel like the community is moving forward in that area and we are going to pick up a lot of work in this area,” he said.

Mr McClure said a huge thank you to people who voted in The Observer’s poll and said that without them they would not have jobs.