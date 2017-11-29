'OVERWHELMED': Amazing gift for brain cancer sufferer

FIGHTER: Bella Bates is fighting brain cancer. She and her family were given a donation by Angel Flight.

BELLA Bates is a battler.

The toddler has been through almost 10 surgeries on her brain.

Bella is only two and she has brain cancer.

So it's no wonder emotions were high on Monday night when Angel Flight presented a very special gift to Bella and her family.

The charity has given Bella, her mum Robyn Berthelsen, dad Dan Bates and brother Ethan Bates a flight to wherever they choose, just to relax and recuperate.

Something the family more than deserves.

The gift was organised by the Rotary club of Gladstone - Port Curtis and provided by Angel Flight.

You could hear the croak in Bella's mum's voice when she thanked the two organisations at a Rotary meeting.

"As I said, I was pretty overwhelmed when I was called down from work to reception and there was Rosemary and Keith (from Rotary), two people I've never met before and they explained what they'd gone and done. It was pretty special," she said.

Ms Berthelsen said the family had not decided where they would go yet but perhaps somewhere by the water as Bella loved the ocean.

"It's well and truly overdue," she said.

"It will be really nice just to escape for a few days and go and have some fun."

Bella's mum said her daughter was a "force to be reckoned with".

"She's doing OK at the minute, we're very fortunate for the moment, but we just take every day as it comes."

The two-year-old was diagnosed with brain cancer in September last year.

But amazingly, watching her run around playing peek-a-boo at the Rotary meeting, you would have no idea what Bella and her family have been through.

To help raise money for The Kids' Cancer Project, something obviously close to the family's heart, Ms Berthelsen and 22 others took part in the Noosa Triathlon at the start of this month.

They raced under the team name Bella The Brave.

They raised almost $10,000 for the charity.