Overseas visitors spend big while visiting SGBR region

INTERNATIONAL tourists are spending more money in the Southern Great Barrier Reef region compared to 2017, a new report has shown.

Results from the 2018 International Visitor Survey shows tourists spent $106million in the region, which includes Gladstone, Bundaberg and Rockhampton.

It's a 16 per cent change, despite dropping tourism numbers.

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited chief executive Darryl Branthwaite said the results came as no surprise.

"It's actually no accident that it has risen by that much because of the amount of work that we've done across the Southern Great Barrier Reef partnership in the UK and other European countries,” Mr Branthwaite said.

"We are seeing worldwide focus from TV channels and media -broadcasting and filming from Heron Island, Lady Musgrave Island and Lady Elliot Island.

"(This) resulted in inspiring those millions of prospective tourists to explore our amazing backyard.”

Mr Branthwaite said GAPDL targeted and encouraged European tourists to drive and explore the region.

"They are going out to the reef,” he said.

"They do like beaches and (other) places that are not crowded.”

Mr Branthwaite said German and British tourists were most attracted to the region followed by pockets of Spanish, French and Scandinavians.

Visitors from New Zealand have also increased by 46 per cent.

Mr Branthwaite saidGladstone's location in the Southern Great Barrier Reef region was another factor that boosted spending.

"It's quite ideal for them,” he said.

"Gladstone is a hopping-off point for the likes of Heron Island - and an entry point to the Southern Great Barrier Reef.”

The Discovery Coast is rising in European tourist popularity.

"People come and fly into Gladstone, hire a car or get some transport down to the Discovery Coast,” Mr Branthwaite said.

Popular activities include snorkelling and visiting Lady Musgrave Island.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the results helped bolster the state's economy.

"Our economy relies on a strong tourism industry,” Mr Butcher said.

"We'll continue to invest in this sector to create more tourism jobs in the Southern Great Barrier Reef region.”

GAPDL has shifted its focus to encouraging more Asian tourists, an untapped market for the organisation.

"We're pretty new to that market,” Mr Branthwaite said.

"We're certainly opening up the Gladstone Region and the Southern Great Barrier Reef to the Asian market.”