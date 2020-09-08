Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Overseas traveller named as Qld’s latest COVID case

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
8th Sep 2020 10:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Queensland has recorded one new case of COVID-19 overnight.

A woman in her late 20s has tested positive in hotel quarantine, having recently returned from overseas.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said three existing cases have recovered and been discharged.

 

 

There are now 25 active cases in Queensland, with 7660 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

"I want to congratulate and thank Queenslanders for their continuing good work in confronting the pandemic and urge people to keep getting tested, stay home if you are sick and keep up social distancing," the Premier told parliament this morning.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Overseas traveller named as Qld's latest COVID case

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your chance: Council seeking nominations for Arts Fund

        Premium Content Your chance: Council seeking nominations for Arts Fund

        News The Gladstone Regional Council’s Regional Arts Development Fund (RADF) has presented the community an opportunity.

        • 8th Sep 2020 9:00 AM
        Man dies after being pulled from the surf

        Premium Content Man dies after being pulled from the surf

        News Emergency services were called to beach on Monday afternoon

        IN COURT: 50+ people to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 50+ people to appear in Gladstone today

        News See the full list of over 50 people appearing in Gladstone Magistrates Court today...

        Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News Here are five local stories you may have missed yesterday, including a tragic...