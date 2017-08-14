Woman suffers electric shock, motorbike vs roo crash

OVERNIGHT a woman has suffered an electric shock at South Gladstone and a man riding a motorbike on Dawson Hwy collided with a kangaroo.

The quiet Sunday we all experienced last night was was out to an end by the sound of sirens when three ambulances responded to the two incidences.

QAS crews arrived at a roo versus motorbike road traffic crash about 4.40pm on Dawson Hwy at Calliope.

You may also be interested in:

Manager: No injuries, environmental damage in oil, turbine fire

POWER PLAY: 'Gladstone will suffer most in whole of Australia'

MP calls out pollie: 'He doesn't give a rat's arse'

A man in his 30s was treated on scene and then taken to hospital in a stable condition.

A QAS media spokeswoman said the casualty had suffered a fractured arm in the crash. He was also experiencing some hip pain.

Several hours later, paramedics responded to reports of an electrocution at a South Gladstone residence.

The woman reportedly suffered an electric shock while using a hairdryer.

About 7.50pm the woman in her 50s was transported to Gladstone Hospital.