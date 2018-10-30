Overnight showers grace the region again

SHOWERS: The Gladstone region had some rainfall overnight.

SHOWERS: The Gladstone region had some rainfall overnight. Paul Braven GLA230317WEATHER

WHILE damaging storms that were predicted for Gladstone and Biloela didn't eventuate, the region still received some light showers.

Gladstone Airport and the radar site both recorded 2mm of rain overnight, however Boyne Island-Tannum Sands missed out.

Benaraby also received 2mm, Miriam Vale got 1mm but Biloela barely recorded any rainfall.

The forecast for the Gladstone region for the rest of Tuesday is clouds with a medium chance of showers, and the possibility of a thunderstorm.

The maximum temperature is predicted to be 27C.

While on Wednesday, there could be a higher chance of showers and a thunderstorm, with 8 to 25mm of rain predicted.

The weather will clear up on Thursday, through to the weekend and in to next week.

Maximum temperatures will start to rise from the mid-twenties to high-twenties and low thirties.

The forecast for Biloela for the rest of Tuesday is also showers and a possible storm, and a maximum temperature of 29C.

Wednesday will remain the same, before clearing up on Thursday, however maximum temperatures for the weekend will reach 36C and 37C.

The Bureau of Meteorology told The Observer on Sunday a southerly change that's currently moving up the coast is the cause of these showers and storms.